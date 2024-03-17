Shock roll-over on Canobolas: Driver 'so full of booze he couldn't control his vehicle'

A drink-driver who rolled a Nissan Navara on Mount Canoblas has appeared in court.
Luke Rothnie from north-east Orange was lucky not to be injured during the crash on October 19, 2024.
According to court documents, police received an automated triple zero call from 24-year-old Rothnie's phone, which detected the crash at 10.21pm.
The police attended the scene on Mount Canobolas and found the Nissan Navara on its roof.
Rothnie was also present at the scene.
He returned a positive breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for breath analysis.
He was given a 15-minute observation period at the police station then returned a mid-range reading of 0.131.
Rothnie told police he drank two cans of Hard Solo between 7.30pm and 8pm.
He had a P1 licence with a zero blood alcohol limit at the time so his driver's licence was suspended on the spot.
Magistrate David Day read through the documents, as well as other background reports that revealed Rothnie was drinking 96 standard drinks a week at the time of the crash.
He said Rothnie was "so full of booze he [could not] control his vehicle".
However, he acknowledged Rothnie has since completed the Magistrates' Early Referral Into Treatment program.
He referred to Rothnie's comments about the "ripple effect" would have on his football club, the Orange Tigers and the community.
"How about the first respondents who responded when he rolled his Navara on Mount Canobolas?" Mr Day asked.
Solicitor Tom Joseph said Rothnie's traffic history was "not of assistance" to him when it came to sentencing.
However, he said Rothnie has now completed a Traffic Offenders Intervention Program and is receiving ongoing treatment with a counsellor to address an ongoing issue that may have led to his alcohol consumption.
The court was told Rothnie is an apprentice in the mining industry and would be financially disadvantaged because his crash would not be covered by insurance because he had been drinking.
Mr Day took that financial disadvantage and period of time Rothnie has already been suspended from driving into account when he sentenced him in Orange Local Court on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
He convicted Rothnie and placed him on a 12-month community correction order. Rothnie was not disqualified from driving but he will have to pay to have an interlock device fitted to his car for 12 months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.