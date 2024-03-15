Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Japanese exchange students experience Orange for the first time in six years

GD
By Grace Dudley
Updated March 15 2024 - 1:23pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Typically, assembly at James Sheahan Catholic High School has a calm and quiet atmosphere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange.

Got a story? Contact me at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.