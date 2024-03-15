Japanese exchange students experience Orange for the first time in six years

Typically, assembly at James Sheahan Catholic High School has a calm and quiet atmosphere.
But when the long-awaited Japanese exchange students arrived last week the students couldn't help but erupt with excitement and cheer.
"They're making friends, taking photos and it's just been a beautiful feeling amongst the whole community," exchange coordinator, Helen Clarke said.
"And all the students are pulling out their best 'konnichiwa'."
After a six year hiatus due to the pandemic, the exchange program has opened up once again for 32 Japanese students and four of their teachers.
They're from a regional Japanese city called Ushiku, Orange's sister city, also known for its wineries and similar population of 84,000.
"They're rural and we're rural," Ms Clarke said.
"We have similarities, and that's why we were paired together."
One exchange student, Mihiro said Orange is far more relaxed and easygoing than Ushiku, which she described as "more traditional".
"The streets are so wide and the people are so friendly and kind," she said.
"There's lots of nature and animals - I saw a kangaroo and it's so strong!"
Exchange students, like Mihiro, are staying with families of James Sheahan students who are studying Japanese. The students stayed with for a week and Ms Clarke shared some of the positive feedback she received from the host families.
"They have said that every evening around the dinner table, they share something different," she said.
"That it's helped them put their own family into perspective better and take their mind off themselves and invite someone into their home."
Hannah, a student at James Sheahan hosted a Japanese student named Ringo. Despite the language barriers, Hannah and her family were able to overcome the challenges with creativity and understanding.
"We have had some minor language issues, but we always manage to work it out with some pictures or Google Translate."
Hannah said communicating with Ringo, as well as other exchange students, has improved her language skills, her knowledge on Japanese culture and led to many friendships.
"I've learned that school life is very different in Japan. It is a lot more rigorous compared to Australia, which I think is really interesting," Hannah said.
"It's been super fun and I formed bonds with a lot of the host students."
James Sheahan Catholic High School hopes the exchange program can become an annual experience now travel restrictions have eased since the pandemic.
