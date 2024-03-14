Former maths tutor yet to plea on child abuse material charges

A former maths tutor remains before the courts for the possession of child abuse material.
The Dubbo man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared via video link from prison at the Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, March 14.
The charges he faces include two counts of possessing child abuse material, one count of using the internet to access child abuse material and one count of conducting an electronic service breach.
Although he was meant to make a plea on this appearance, the case was delayed again after a formal plea offer was rejected.
The prosecution said the parties had reached an agreement over two of the charges but were still negotiating over a third charge.
They said they would need more time to negotiate with the accused due to the "complexity" of the charges. The defence agreed they needed more time.
Magistrate Gary Wilson pushed back on the application to adjourn the case due to the number of previous delays and the fact the accused has been in remand for almost a year.
"This is the fifth time this matter is being adjourned," he told the prosecutor.
"Why are these charges so complex? They're charges you deal with every day of your professional life."
The prosecutor said the charge being negotiated related to "tens of thousands" of files across 12 devices collected over a period of at least nine years. The charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.
Magistrate Wilson reluctantly agreed to adjourn the case but said the parties must be in a position to proceed to a plea when they next appear.
The tutor will next appear before the Dubbo Local Court on April 11. He remains behind bars and has made no application for bail.
