'Look after our product': Clubs back point system despite second tier threat

Group 10 president Linore Zamparini is confident the points system put in place by NSWRL is doing its job despite pressures being placed on first grade clubs.
The PMP board held an ordinary meeting on Wednesday evening (March 13) with a number of issues up for discussion, including player movement.
In recent days Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) club Parkes Spacemen expressed concerns over player drain to Woodbridge Cup teams.
Player transfers between the first and second tier competitions have again made headlines in the off season with the likes of the Burgess brothers swapping Dubbo CYMS and Mudgee Dragons for Coolah Roos and Orange CYMS' Ryan Banks to Molong Bulls, just to name a few.
Western chairman Ross McDermott previously told ACM clubs had raised concerns about player movement from the PMP to Woodbridge and confirmed signings and transfer being rejected was a possibility.
While agreeing the PMP needed to be vigilant, Zamaprini said the current system was holding up.
"We discussed it but we've got procedures and processes in place," he said.
"They just can't go and get anyone and everyone that they want, they still run under a point system.
"If it's to the detriment of the club, whether it be Group 10 or Group 11, we can put a hold on those until we see exactly where we're at.
"As soon as you open the floodgate, everyone will go through it and we can just put a hold on it just to see what is going on and if it's a detriment to that club we can deny the clearance.
"We need the second division competition. But in saying that we also need to look after our our product, which is the first division."
As of March the Central Western Daily is unaware of any clearances being stopped by the PMP.
Also discussed at the meeting were some low player numbers but Zamparini said this wasn't unusual at this point in preseason.
"Clubs are still chasing up registrations and trying to get that all done some of the clubs are down on numbers but some of them are looking pretty good," he said.
"But as we know the reserve grade doesn't front up just yet, it's too early for them. They're naturally fit.
"When we spoke to the clubs, they realise they're down and they're fairly confident that teams will pan out and I think they've got players there but they're just not registered and that's why they're not showing on our end."
Zamparini confirmed the hunt for a neutral venue to play the Lithgow Workies Wolves and Nyngan Tigers game was still ongoing with ground availability an issue.
With the season just over a month away, Zamparini said he had high hopes for Group 10 finally breaking through for a maiden PMP title.
"Orange CYMS seem to have built well. Dubbo CYMS are Dubbo CYMS, they are always strong and Dubbo Macquarie has built well.
"Mudgee's still going to be very strong and Panthers have sort of increased their fire power a bit too and same with Bathurst St Pat's.
"I think right across the board it'll be a very good open and tough competition.
"Mudgee has got a little bit of unfinished work from last year. They just fell straight over in the grand final and, and well done to Dubbo CYMS for taking that out."
