New health service opens in Orange to treat 'urgent but not life-threating' ailments

A new health service aimed at treating urgent but not life-threatening illnesses and injuries has opened in Orange.
The Orange Urgent Care Service will be open 365 days a year, from 8am to 8pm, and will be staffed by general practitioners and nurses with diagnostic services on-site including radiology and pathology.
Regional Health Minister Ryan Park said the facility meant the community could receive care "quickly" for conditions which could treated outside the region's emergency departments.
"The service is well-supported to treat a range of illnesses and injuries that are deemed urgent, but not life-threatening, such as minor wounds that need stiches, suspected broken bones and skin infections that need antibiotics," he added.
"I'm committed to increasing availability of healthcare to communities through urgent care services just like this one, which are aimed at bridging the gap between primary care and emergency care, ensuring that patients have fast access to the urgent care they need."
The announcement came shortly after figures from the Bureau of Health Information revealed there had been an uptick in patients attending the ED.
In the period between the start of October 2023 and end of December, 8556 patients were seen at Orange hospital's ED. This was a 5.6 per cent rise on the same time in 2022.
Despite this, the number of patients starting ED treatment on time (74.6 per cent) and those leaving within four hours (54.8 per cent) saw slight increases.
In comparison to NSW as a whole, the number of patients starting ED treatment on time is six per cent better, but those leaving within four hours was 3.3 per cent worse.
Member for Orange Phil Donato welcomed the urgent care service.
"This is an incredibly important service for people living in Orange and the surrounding towns, which will improve access to care, whilst also easing pressure on the region's busy emergency departments," he said.
To access the service, patients should call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222. A registered nurse will assess the patient's condition and then discuss with the patient the best place for their care needs. This may include an appointment at the Orange Urgent Care Service, a telehealth appointment with the virtualKIDS or virtualGP services or escalating their care to other services like NSW Ambulance if required.
Healthcare provided at Orange Urgent Care Service is bulk billed and is being delivered in partnership with the Western NSW Primary Health Network.
Staff will be managed by the Western NSW Public Health Network and not staff redirected from the Orange Health Service.
