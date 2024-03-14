What's happening in Orange this weekend?

Dear %%=v(@Greetings)=%%,
If you're looking for something fun to do this afternoon, The Lane Cellars are hosing a tasting between 4pm and 5.30pm with local Winery Rowlee Wines. The wine is free and so is the expertise!
What's happening this weekend?
It's St Patricks Day on Sunday, so find your favourite green outfit and get down to one of the many pubs in Orange that serve a glass of Guinness. We explored which pubs were the ones to go to, you can read our comprehensive guide here. The Gladdy will have Andy O'Donnell playing live from 3.30pm on Sunday. The Greenhouse will be hosting St Paddy's day events both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and the Oriana is holding a bottomless brunch for the Saint's feast day.
Orange will be extra colourful over the weekend as the team from Jumbled host The Huddle. A weekend dedicated to business owners and women in business to connect, network and learn. In it's fourth year, this Huddle is expected to be as big and bright as the last. Learn more here.
What will the weather look like?
On Friday you can expect a shower or two with a maximum of 19 degrees, on Saturday it'll be partly cloudy with a top of 20 degrees and on Sunday it'll be 19 degrees with a shower or two.
What are we looking forward to?
Thursday, March 21: Central West Inspired Women Speed Networking in Orange
Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24: Orange Rainbow Festival
Friday, March 22: Austen Tayshus comedy night, dinner and a show
Saturday, March 23 and 24: Orange Edible Garden Trail
Saturday, March 23: Curves Concert for a Cause
Saturday, March 23: Torie Finnane Pink Tie Gala Ball
Sunday, March 24: Easter Family Fun Festival at Robertson Park
Sunday, March 24: Legends day at the Towac Racecourse
Sunday, March 24: Great Volcanic Mountain Challange at Gaanha Bula Mount Canobolas
Saturday, March 30: Easter Saturday hunt at Stockman's Ridge Wine
Saturday, March 30: Easter Family Fun day at Heifer Station
Sunday, March 31: Easter Sunday long lunch at the Oriana
Monday, April 1: Molong Village Markets
Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14: Orange FOOD Week
Sunday, April 7: Millthorpe Markets
Thursday, April 11: Central West Inspired Women Lunch with Buy from the Bush founder Grace Brennan
Friday, April 12 to May 5: Sculptures by the Bush around Blayney
Friday, April 19: Orange Gold Cup
Thursday, May 2: Birds in the Bush event with Jelena Dokic
Saturday, May 4: Stars of Orange
Sunday, May 5: Wedding Showcase at Banksia
From Friday, May 10: The Addams Family Musical by the Orange Theatre Company
Let us know
If you've got anything else you'd like to see in our What's On newsletter, email me at grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
We hope you have a great weekend,
Grace Ryan
Deputy Editor
