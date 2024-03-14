What's happening in Orange this weekend?

It's St Patricks Day on Sunday, so find your favourite green outfit and get down to one of the many pubs in Orange that serve a glass of Guinness. We explored which pubs were the ones to go to, you can read our comprehensive guide here. The Gladdy will have Andy O'Donnell playing live from 3.30pm on Sunday. The Greenhouse will be hosting St Paddy's day events both Saturday and Sunday afternoons and the Oriana is holding a bottomless brunch for the Saint's feast day.