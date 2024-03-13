Knocking on jail's door: Member assaults club staff in drunken outburst

JAIL could be next on the cards for a 64-year-old man should he return to court with another drunken assault charge, a court has heard.
Garry John Sadler, 64, of Cross Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
The victim was working at the Bathurst Panthers' reception during the evening of March 12, 2023 when an angry Sadler walked in, court papers say.
Sadler - who was annoyed by a group of children sitting on the steps of the leagues club - signed in at the reception desk and said "the swearing coming from this kid".
"Mate, if you have any complaints, you let me know and I'll deal with it," the victim said as Sadler made his way to the bar.
After deciding to leave, Sadler walked past the victim and returned his membership card, only to demand it back moments later.
The victim asked Sadler to leave the club; "make me" was his response.
Sadler then made a fist by his side before he pushed into the victim's chest twice with his shoulder.
Sadler left before police arrived and got CCTV footage.
While at Reckless Brewing Co in Bathurst about 3.30pm on September 9, Sadler was approached by police and shown the footage.
"If that's what you're here for, take me," Sadler said.
Solicitor Jonty Boshier submitted to the court that his client has difficulty recalling his "unpleasant and aggressive behaviour" on the night.
Mr Boshier said Sadler - who was on a court order at the time of the offence - had since reduced his alcohol intake, which he used to treat chronic pain.
Alcohol was without doubt key in the offending, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said, after she noted Sadler's drinking had a part to play in his previous assault charge.
"Mr Sadler, it is very disappointing you're back. I'm very concerned as to you and alcohol," Ms Ellis said.
"If you are back again, you will start to look at jail, and that's not an empty threat."
Sadler was placed on a community correction order for 18 months with the condition he abstains from alcohol for the entire period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.