Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'What we really want to see is some action': Orange growers are chasing a fairer go

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
March 13 2024 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Pearce believes growers are taking all the risk with very little reward. Picture by Denis Howard
Ian Pearce believes growers are taking all the risk with very little reward. Picture by Denis Howard

The message from industry bodies and growers to come out of the senate committee inquiry into supermarket price gouging in Orange on Tuesday was that the men and women who produce our food just want a fair playing field when it comes to pricing.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.