What's happening at 103 Prince Street? Major development still yet to begin

Almost one year after development was approved and dozens of units were sold off-the-plan, construction of a major Orange apartment block is still yet to begin.
The planned six-story residential complex at 103 Prince Street is slated to feature 60 units, 16 adjacent two storey terraces, and a public park.
When asked if construction has been delayed, a representative for developer MAAS Group told the Central Western Daily this week it is awaiting final administrative approvals.
"Construction commencement is expected to be scheduled upon receipt of post-consent approvals from council, and finalisation of associated construction documentation," the spokesperson said.
It did not provided a firm timeline for when it aims to begin building.
Construction was approved by the Western Region Planning Panel with support from Orange City Council in May, 2023.
A representative for MAAS Group previously said more than half the planned apartments have already been sold off-the-plan.
Marketing material suggests townhouses will start from about $1.65 million. Two bedroom units start at $810,000.
Development of the former Base Hospital site has proven controversial. Initial layout plans were rejected by Orange City Council and a redesign was lodged months later.
"The first go obviously didn't cut the [mustard] so they've gone back and had another ... I'm happy with this and I think this is a good design," Mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
