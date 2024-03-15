Why this 'straight, white bloke' decided to speak up in favour of the Rainbow Festival

When Josh Conliffe decided to speak in favour of the Orange Rainbow Festival, he did so not as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but as a "straight, white bloke".
He felt it was his duty to stand up in front of councillors to support his "queer brothers and sisters" against a motion by Councillor Kevin Duffy to pull all support and funding - in his words, a move that would axe the festival.
"We're making progress and trying to move forward," he said of those for the festival going ahead.
"They're dragging us backward and want to go back to a time that doesn't exist anymore."
Mr Conliffe was the second member of the public to speak during the council meeting on March 5 and the first in favour of the festival continuing.
In his four minute long speech, he touched on how he believed cancelling the festival would not just be harmful for the reputation of Orange, but also the "safety of its citizens".
He believed points made by those in favour of cancelling the festival were "disingenuous".
A week after the meeting, he stood firm in what he said that night.
"I was open to being surprised by a new or interesting argument, but it didn't really come up," Mr Conliffe said.
"It was just the same tired old culture war crap."
Multiple people speaking against the Rainbow Festival associated the inclusion of a drag queen story time event aimed at children, with "sexualising" those same kids.
A group describing themselves as "locals for locals" handed out flyers days before the meeting calling for the cancellation.
The first member of the public to speak on the night was spokesperson for the Orange Christian Alliance Kris Dhillon, who declined multiple invitations to speak to the Central Western Daily prior to the meeting but provided a written outline of their case.
"The festival appears to be nothing more than a recruitment campaign for children and teens into transgenderism," she said on the night.
The word 'transgenderism' is described by the Oxford Dictionary as a derogatory term for "the quality or characteristic of being transgender."
Mr Conliffe was "disgusted" with some of the phrases thrown around during the council meeting.
"If you think all of your efforts of parenting are going to be undone by a kid reading a book once, then you don't really have too much faith in your ability as a parent," he said.
"The topic was a march with some drag queens. The issue of transgender people isn't even on the cards.
"If you can't divorce in your mind the concepts of a person doing dress-up for performance and a person making a long-time lifestyle choice over their gender ... they're completely separate issues."
Councillor Duffy's motion failed 9-3, with Glenn Floyd and Steve Peterson the others to vote in favour of the motion.
During the meeting, Councillor Peterson proposed an amendment to the motion, which would see only the story time scrapped.
On the night it emerged Sincerely Queer founder Jordi Thurtell will read the books 'My Shadow is Pink' and 'My Shadow is Purple', as a drag queen was unavailable.
The council received a $125,800 NSW government grant for the festival.
