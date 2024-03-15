Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Why this 'straight, white bloke' decided to speak up in favour of the Rainbow Festival

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
March 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Josh Conliffe decided to speak in favour of the Orange Rainbow Festival, he did so not as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but as a "straight, white bloke".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.