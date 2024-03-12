Three week disappearance 'out of character' for Central West man

A Central West man has been missing for three weeks. Police are seeking answers.
Alfred Mahoney was last seen February 23 at his Clive Street home in Wellington.
The 64-year-old was wearing a checkered blue shirt, blue jeans and holding a walking stick.
Police believe Mr Mahoney may have travelled to the Tamworth area.
He is about 175 centimetres tall, thin, has, grey haired with hazel eyes, and has tattoos on his left arm, shoulder and chest.
"Family hold concerns for Alfred's welfare due to medical concerns and his behaviour being out of character," a police statement said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
