'You can't see a future': Orange orchardist reveals struggle to stay afloat

An orchardist is selling his apples for nearly the same price as he did 12 years ago.
Ian Pierce's family has been growing fruit in the region for over a century and they're grappling with pricing dictated by supermarket giants.
In 2011, Mr Pierce sold Gala apples for $2.37-$2.50 per kilogram, a price that has barely budged in 12 years, reaching a maximum of $2.60 per kilogram by December 2023.
Weighing up inflation and increasing costs of electricity, irrigation, chemicals and labour, Mr Pierce said "we'll be forced to exit the apple industry."
"When we haven't had a price increase in 12 years and cost increases then you can't re-invest and you can't see a future," he said.
"I have two sons who have a passion for agriculture, but we don't see a future for them - it'll be the end of our involvement."
Mr Pierce tabled his experience with the supermarket giants at the Senate Select inquiry, tasked with investigating the price-setting practices and market power of major supermarkets.
Rebecca Reardon, vice president of the NSW farmers said transparency is one of the solutions for the industry, particularly for orchardists.
"No one can actually see what's going on," she said.
"By publishing the prices fruit growers are receiving, it'll help keep the market honest."
Ms Reardon said farmers who produce perishable goods like fruit are more vulnerable to short notice cancellation by supermarkets and lack negotiation freedom.
"So, we need to have a truly independent body and give the ACCC the powers to enforce and apply penalties that actually send a message (to supermarkets) to not do it," Ms Reardon said.
James McClymont is a former orchardist who has worked in the industry for 60 years; his grandfather started the orchard, which is now a cattle farm.
To the conference Mr McClymont brought a receipt, which showed the best price he'd ever received for a ton of apples. He has kept the receipt since 2008, emphasising the rarity of receiving good prices in the industry.
"They were Jonathan apples and they were a big, beautiful red colour," he said.
"I got over $1000 for a bit over a ton of fruit, and I've held onto it."
