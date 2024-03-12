'I'm a courier for Menulog, nothing else,' says driver busted with drugs

HOLDING drugs and a gel blaster for friends turned into a swift reality check for a woman who says she's "a courier for Menulog, not anything else".
Ashleigh Suzanne Myers, 32, of Hope Street, Bathurst stood before Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 to be sentenced for having drugs, a gel blaster and a knife in public.
Police were patrolling the Kelso area about 9.30pm on October 27, 2023 when they saw a blue Hyundai sedan make a sudden U-turn along Bonnor Street, court papers say.
The vehicle, driven by Myers, was stopped by police.
After changing her story twice with police about why she was driving, Myers was searched for drugs.
Myers then pulled out a small foil ball of cannabis leaf from her pocket and said "a friend did ask me to pick this up".
The court heard police continued the search and found a small folding knife in her car along with a brown military style gel blaster.
Myers said she had the knife for self defence, and that a friend put the gel blaster in her car a number of months ago.
The "out of character" incident happened because of sheer "ignorance", Myers' Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said.
"She was holding the items for a friend, but she accepts they were in her possession," Mr Kuan said.
Myers "crossed her heart" that she would not return to court after Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she was concerned police were looking for her.
"Maybe the people you're friends with aren't the best for you. People giving you drugs and gel blasters are not good," Ms Ellis said.
"I have learnt my lesson. I'm a courier for Menulog, not anything else," Myers said.
Myers was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
