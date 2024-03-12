From Orange to Chicago: Drysdale runs PB ahead of world famous marathon

Orange is a world away from Chicago but it will play a crucial role in Cathie Drysdale's running journey.
Drysdale finished second in the Orange Running Festival women's marathon with a personal best time of 3:18:54.
Her efforts on Sunday (March 10) will hold her in good stead when she takes on the world famous Chicago Marathon in October.
In the meantime she said she was going to rest up with her enthusiasm for long distance running depleted in the immediate future.
"Not [keen on running] so much now," she said at the Gosling Creek finish line.
"It may be a little while before we enjoy it again.
"I've been running on and off for a few years but I'm actually doing the Chicago Marathon in October so this is a good kind of lead-up to it.
"I'll do a little bit more training but I love running and cycling, I've done the Newcrest Challenge as well so I'm finding myself up in Orange for various athletic pursuits."
She and brother Samuel make the trip from Sydney to the festival every year to visit family while Cathie, an all-round athlete, has also ridden in the Newcrest Orange Challenge.
Samuel also ran a PB, finishing the 5km in 27:11.
"We had seven of us here yesterday," Cathie said.
"We love coming here because it's just a good reason to visit our sister and it really is such a great community event."
Ben Maccronan took out the men's marathon with a time of 2:33:47 while Marnie Ponton won the women's race, finishing in 2:58:04.
The half marathon was won by Zac Rosser (1:12) and Kristen Piper (1:26:38).
Mitchell Williamson placed first in the men's 10km with a time of 34:13, Rachel Water ran the women's in 38:19 while in the 5km, Nathan Sutherland and Sienna Edmunds emerged victorious with times of 16:33 and 20:09 respectively.
Festival coordinator Anthony Daintith said it was a record-breaking year for the festival in what was its 18th edition.
"We have 2300 plus entries so it's a record," he said.
"Weather is perfect, everyone's happy. Just today we've had the marathon, the half marathon, the 10km and 5km with pretty much record entries in all of them so it's just fantastic.
"You can just look around - you've got families, you've got people that have come from overseas and all across Australia to come to our event.
"We've got a real international flavour this year."
Daintith said he had seen the growth in the event since joining the committee in 2012.
"When I first started I think there were about 780 runners in the whole festival and our 5km today nearly had 700 people in it," he said.
"What was pleasing yesterday with our 2km, we had a 50 per cent increase in number of kids.
"That was awesome to see."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.