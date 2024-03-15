Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Are you ready for faster 4G? Billions spent to speed up our internet

By Staff Reporters
March 15 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Improved 4G mobile coverage is coming to the region on the back of a billion-dollar roll-out of faster internet in the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.