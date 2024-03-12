'It's a sweet feeling': Ebony making sure city's youth don't fall through the cracks

Ebony Hay's job is complex and full of moving pieces.
But, the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service employee's role can be summed up quite easily.
"Help children navigate the forever changing health system".
Towards the end of 2023, Ms Hay accepted the position of child health navigator at OAMS. Ever since then she's made it her mission to help support the city's youth.
"Education and health, they're the two big determinants of our mob that's always seemed to lag behind others," she said.
"I just want to be able to reach everyone in the community and be able to assist children."
So what exactly does she do?
Some days it's organising doctor appointments for kids; other days it's making sure there is transport available for those same children to attend GP appointments so their parents can "stay at work to pay bills".
Now matter how you want to define it, Ms Hay is helping children live happier and healthier lives.
"For mob, it's quite hard to get access, so we have transport or we'll even go to them, to make it accessible to clients and the community," she added.
"To be that support person for children and see them grow and flourish into amazing adults in the goal."
Ms Hay's team at OAMS do Aboriginal health checks every six to nine months, with her goal to be proactive, rather than reactive.
"We want to ensure that children will have the best possible future and not be behind the rest of their peers just due to the fact they weren't screened or had a hearing assessment that could have prevented that," Ms Hay said.
Although she'd jumped from job to job prior to landing at OAMS, the child health navigator believes she'll be there for the long haul.
"When you walk out the doors at 5pm you leave feeling satisfied knowing you've done the best you can. It's a sweet feeling," she added.
