Orange farmers expected to shine a light on 'ruthless' supermarket giants

"Pretty soon they will expect bananas to be straight, believe me".
Veteran Orange orchardist Guy Gaeta will speak at Tuesday's Senate Select Committee inquiry where it's expected he'll detail the "ruthless" tactics supermarket giants are being accused of using to price gouge farmers.
The public hearing will be at the Hotel Canobolas in Orange from 8.30am.
Mr Gaeta will be joined by fellow Orange orchardist Michael Cunial, who last week told the Central Western Daily he was done dealing with Coles and Woolworths and would end his time growing fruit on Mount Canobolas.
He claims his product was rejected for no good reason and mostly because Coles and Woolworths have the power to low-ball farmers and dictate the price, knowing hundreds of other farmers are competing to sell to them.
"We have had plenty of talkfests but it's time for some action," Mr Cunial said.
"I have now left the industry - it just got too hard and the risk for reward is not there anymore. Growers take all the risk and don't get the just reward for it."
Orange-based cherry and apple farmer Guy Gaeta will speak at the public hearing and call for fairness for farmers and families.
"Michael Cunial is one of the lucky ones, he got out," Mr Gaeta said.
"I've been in Orange for 38 years and over the past 30 years I've seen about 200 farmers walk away with nothing, after working and selling their crops every day. People don't understand how ruthless the supermarkets are.
"Just to sell a zucchini it has to be perfectly straight - pretty soon they will expect bananas to be straight, believe me."
The Senate Select Committee will hear from NSW Farmers, orchard farmers, Cattle Australia, Dairy Connect, Macquarie River Food and Fibre and Greenlife Industry Australia.
National Farmers' Federation Horticulture Council member Jeremy Griffith also told the Committee that many growers had not received price increases in 15 years.
He said growers were held to ransom, while the duopoly of Coles and Woolworths led to "predatory buying behaviours" and a "licence to print money".
Senator Ross Cadell makes up part of the committee.
"The inquiry in Orange that I am part of today is important because prices impacting farmers ultimately end up impacting prices at the checkout," Mr Cadell said.
"The Nationals will continue to fight for fairness for both farmers and families.
"Labor says it cares about the cost of food yet it is also determined to push ahead with a new fresh food tax, in the form of a biosecurity levy, which will force Australian farmers to pay for the biosecurity costs of international importers."
