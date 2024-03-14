Perfect home for the growing family

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
Nestled on a sprawling 811square metre block, this stunning family residence captivates with its impeccable presentation and thoughtful design.
Boasting four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a spacious double garage, 15 Young Street provides abundant space for both family members and guests.
The master bedroom stands out with its luxurious walk-in robe and expansive ensuite, offering a private sanctuary within the home.
An inviting kitchen serves as the heart of the residence, featuring an island bench, dishwasher, and a 900mm stainless gas cooktop. The convenience of a walk-in pantry adds an extra layer of functionality, ensuring that the kitchen is both stylish and practical.
The three separate living areas scattered throughout the house contribute to its spacious and versatile layout, providing distinct zones for relaxation and entertainment. The property is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, featuring three additional bedrooms with built-in robes to accommodate the varying needs of a growing family.
The north-facing orientation of the residence allows for an abundance of natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere throughout the living spaces.
Step outside and you'll discover a private rear yard that is perfect for both children and pets, complete with double gate access for added convenience.
The large undercover patio, strategically positioned facing north, offers a delightful space for outdoor gatherings.
Enhancing the patio's functionality, floor-to-ceiling retractable blinds provide flexibility, allowing residents to enjoy the space in various weather conditions.
This home is not just about comfort and style; it also incorporates sustainable living with a 6.6kw solar system, contributing to energy efficiency. For those who need a dedicated workspace, an office with shelving provides a quiet and organised environment.
The internal access from the garage adds a layer of convenience, allowing seamless transitions between the car and the home.
In summary, this family home seamlessly blends functionality, style, and sustainability on a generous block, creating a haven for modern living. With its thoughtful design elements and attention to detail, this residence embodies comfortable and contemporary family living.
