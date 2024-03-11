How change to parking fines will impact Orange: 'It's about community'

A change to the way parking fines are issued state-wide will make Orange more "transparent ... and community focused."
That's according to councillor Jeff Whitton.
This week the NSW Government requested all councils move away from electronic bookings, and return exclusively to on-the-spot paper tickets.
"They want to revert back to a more transparent system," Cr Whitton told the Central Western Daily.
"Parking tickets are not designed to be revenue based ... It's about community.
"People like to see the parking cops wandering around. They may not like them, but it's a good reminder they need to go and check their vehicles.
"I think it's about getting back to the community culture ... and what parking fines are actually designed for; to create space and turnover in the CBD."
Orange City Council says the majority of fines it issues are already hardcopy, with the exceptions primarily due to safety concerns in specific areas.
"[We] will be looking closely at the details of the minister's letter and seeing how our current procedures compare within the minister's recommendations," a spokesperson told the CWD.
"In some situations where there are immediate safety concerns, such around school zones, a parking notice is sent later by mail.
"The emphasis on parking officers working in school zones is prompted by requests from schools concerned about safety."
Data released in 2023 revealed significantly more fines were being issued in Orange than Bathurst or Dubbo.
Over 12 months, at least 3881 residents were hit with about $774,682 in fines. The average cost was about $199.
Cr Whitton believes ticket data should be monitored to identify areas in need of more parking.
"Council has an obligation to be transparent to its community. At the same time, it has an obligation to provide enough parking for CBD workers and shoppers," he said.
"We should use the figures to look at whether we have enough parking in specific areas."
