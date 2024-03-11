Bletchington Public School proud to provide quality educational programs Advertising Feature

Bletchington Public School is located at 139 Matthews Avenue, Orange. Picture supplied

Bletchington Public School provides a range of opportunities for students from Kindergarten to Year 6 seeking to extend their learning and enrich their lives.

Relieving principal Ms Philippa Hughes outlines educational opportunities available at the school.

High potential and gifted learner programs



"These include opportunities for published writing; literacy, maths and science extension as well as robotics and coding," Ms Hughes said.

The DaVinci Decathlon stimulates creative thinking and problem solving across 10 categories. Picture Supplied

DaVinci Decathlon



"This academic competition is offered to Stage 3 students and is designed to stimulate creative thinking and problem solving across 10 categories," Ms Hughes said. "Students compete at local, regional and state level."

Members of the band program. Picture supplied.

Band



"Our school operates an outstanding band program," Ms Hughes said. "Students in Years 3 to 6 are offered the opportunity to attend small group tutorials with professional musicians that lead to becoming members of the Beginner, Transition and Senior Bands. Instruments are available for hire."

Dance and Choir



"Experienced dance teachers train the students and develop routines and performances that are included in the school show as well as competing at the Orange Eisteddfod and regional and state performance opportunities. Fees are kept to a minimum to encourage greater participation."

Public Speaking and Debating



"We run an annual public speaking competition for all Stage 1, Stage 2 and 3 students. Outstanding speakers in Stage 2 and 3 represents our school in regional and state finals. We have a strong tradition of debating with teams competing in both the Premier's Debating Challenge and the Western Challenge."

Drama and Theatre



"We run drama groups for passionate actors, and students can perform in our major whole-school theatre production, which is held in alternate years. Students also participate in the Orange Schools theatre performance each year.

Sport



"We offer in-school swimming programs for Years 2-6 annually catering for all ranges of skill. In addition, we offer a wide range of sporting opportunities through PSSA representation each year including netball, basketball, softball, touch football, rugby and soccer."

Wellbeing Program



"We prioritise student wellbeing and actively support the development of gratitude, empathy and mindfulness through the implementation of the Resilience Program in all gradesl. We have outstanding learning and support programs; and services including in-school speech therapy and occupational therapy services."

Information Technology



"Bletchington Public School has a strong technology program which incorporates the use of a range of platforms, lead by highly skilled teachers. All classrooms in the school have interactive screens which are used to provide stimulating learning opportunities, as well as desktop and laptop computers for individual and small group activities. All students from Yr 2 to Yr 6 have a personal laptop supplied by the school."

Transition to School Opportunities

These opportunities allow students and families to become familiar with the school, and get to know staff, routines and expectations for learning.

Engagement interviews for school readiness: All prospective Kindergarten students take part in an interview where their readiness for school is assessed and support processes established to assist students needing some extra help.

Strong Start Library Sessions: These sessions introduce prospective kinder students to the school setting where Kindergarten teachers engage the children in early literacy and hands-on maths activities. This program runs for 5 weeks early in Term 3.

Kindergarten Orientation Visits: For prospective Kinder students in Term 4. These visits are essential in establishing a strong foundation for your child to begin their schooling and become familiar with the school, staff and Kindergarten routine.