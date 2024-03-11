Five things we learned at the Bathurst Knockout

The Peter McDonald Premiership might not kick off until late April but we already have a glimpse at how the Group 10 sides are shaping up.
The Bathurst Knockout on Saturday (March 9) saw five clubs take to a warm Carrington Park for two shortened matches and a final, won by Mudgee Dragons 32-12 against Bathurst St Pat's.
So, how did each team look and what, if anything, did we learn?
Last year's runners-up clearly have one thing on their mind - going one better on September 8.
Mudgee fielded a strong side at the Knockout and easily took apart their opposition.
Former NRL players Jack Littlejohn and Clay Priest were both tossing up retirement in the off-season but have signed back on and brought the expected level of class to the Dragons' outfit on Saturday.
Keeping players on the field will be a huge step towards claiming their first title since 2016.
There were a few players missing from the Saints' squad at Carrington Park but one star recruit pulled the boots on.
Mitch Andrews got his first run in blue and white after making the switch from Forbes Magpies and immediately made a difference to Pat's line-up.
From plenty of chat to some strong carries from deep in their half, if Andrews has a big year then so will Pat's.
Has there been a more anticipated team to watch at a preseason tournament?
The new-look CYMS side got the ball rolling with a dominant display first up - Mitch Collins, Dylan Kelly and Jack Buchanan made for a powerful pack while Jack Nobes, Ryan Griffin and Daniel Mortimer could be the best spine in the competition.
Young fullback Hayden Buesnel also got a run and looked solid at just 17 years of age.
Panthers, Pat's and CYMS each won a game apiece as they put their squads through their paces.
In their second match against CYMS, Panthers looked strong - racing out to a 22-0 lead.
Hadyn Edwards looms as a game changer, give him an inch and he'll take a mile. His pace was on full display for a couple of Panthers tries.
Fullback Josh Rivett was also spotted playing in the centres.
We didn't learn a lot about Hawks because really there wasn't much to learn.
Shane Rodney deliberately took a reserve grade squad to Bathurst with plenty of first graders missing but he will now have a better idea of what depth looks like for last season's preliminary finalists.
Young talents like Kayden Hoad, Jaiden Powyer and Connor Vardanega all pulled the boots on as the Two Blues had a tough day out, losing both matches.
