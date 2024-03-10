Search for Marc Fitzgerald continues as police appeal to public for help

Police are searching for a missing person believed to be in or around Orange in the Central West.
Officers issued a call-out to the public at around 6.30pm on Sunday evening, March 10, for help in finding Marc Fitzgerald.
Geo-targeting text message alerts were sent to Orange phones on Sunday night.
The 42-year-old man was last seen earlier the same day, wearing a yellow Hi-vis shirt and blue-coloured work pants.
Mr Fitzgerald is described as 180 to 185 centimetres tall and weighing about 75 to 80 kilograms.
He is of a thin build with black-coloured hair and a fully grown beard.
Police say it is possible the missing man is driving a white Toyota Hilux ute with a tipper tray, with the registration plate XFX 118.
Officers urge anyone who sees Marc Fitzgerald or knows of his current whereabouts to contact Orange Police Station on 6363 6399.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the online reporting page.
