Out and About: What was happening over the weekend in Orange? | Part I

It has been a busy weekend in Orange with the Orange Chamber Music Festival, the Running Festival, International Women's Day and more.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy snapping away all over town.
On Friday she went to the new Logan Wines for their Cellar Door opening, See Saw in Nashdale for the International Women's Day and Music Mosaic event, A Taste of Ireland at the Orange Civic Theatre and Beauty and the Brass as a part of the Orange Chamber Music Festival.
On Saturday, Jude took photos at Bill Hazelton's 80th birthday party, the Running Festival, Cultured at the South Court and the Orange Chamber Music Festival Gala.
On Sunday Jude took photos at the Orange Running Festival all morning, you can find them here.
In the afternoon, she and sports journalist Dom Unwin went to Canowindra for the football.
Come back on Wednesday at 9am for the second part of this bumper gallery.
Want to take a trip down memory lane? Check out this When We Ruled This City: A week in Orange during September 2016.
