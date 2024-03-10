Who did we spot playing in the Group 10 Bathurst Knockout?

Another year, another Bathurst Knockout done and dusted.
Five of the Group 10 first grade sides made the trek to Carrington Park to blow out the cobwebs in the first games of the season.
No club has even had a trial yet and with the season proper not beginning until late April, Saturday (March 9) was well and truly the first chance fans had to see their team in action.
Results wise you could have been forgiven for thinking we were still stuck in 2023 as Mudgee Dragons and Orange Hawks took out the first grade and under 18s competitions respectively.
We spoke with Dragons coach Clay Priest after the final to find out why he decided to reverse his retirement decision as well as why he won't change the way he plays.
You can find the chat here, it's well worth a read to hear from one of the Peter McDonald Premiership's elite players.
If you missed it there's a full gallery from the knockout further up in this article. Enjoy!
