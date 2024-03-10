New details revealed for city's multi-million dollar hydrotherapy pool

A timeline for when a new multi-million hydrotherapy pool could open has been revealed.
Plans by the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service to build the facility have been in the works for years, with the Federal Labor Party having pledged $4 million towards its construction in the lead-up to the 2022 election.
Although early designs received planning approval from Orange City Council, the construction of the building adjacent to the Walu-Win Centre was yet to begin.
OAMS CEO Jamie Newman has now confirmed that re-designs of the building's exterior was the reason for delays, but hoped a modified planning application would be submitted to council "within a few weeks".
"We're hoping to turn soil in May," he added.
"We're already in the process of recruiting a builder and already have a project management team onboard to oversee the project."
Mr Newman anticipated construction itself should take between six and eight months, meaning the hydrotherapy pool could be operational by the beginning of 2025, or possibly earlier.
While exterior works were the reason behind the hold-up, Mr Newman said they had taken advantage of a revised DA by increasing floorspace to enable easier expansion in the future.
"Rather than wait until then and make modifications that can be time poor, the design will incorporate growth," he added.
The pool itself will measure out at 10x12 metres and will have both ramp and wheelchair access.
OAMS' CEO said the goal was not to compete with gyms or health centres, but instead provide a "different approach to healthcare".
"The people we target cannot afford hydrotherapy or aqua therapy," Mr Newman said.
"The two things that are crucial for healthcare is accessibility and affordability. We'll provide that with hydrotherapy."
The idea of performing exercises in water, rather than on land, is it reduces the strain on a person's joints. The goal is for the new hydrotherapy pool to assist Orange's elderly population on a greater scale.
Once operational, Mr Newman said there would also be options to run swimming lessons and have "multiple other functions".
