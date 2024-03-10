New dance school prides itself on ballet in a 'safe and seen' space

Opening the doors of a new dance school in Orange has been a direct result of self-belief and, with it specialising in ballet, a burn to share the craft.
Sydney's Emma McDonnell had a three-year stint away from home in Melbourne, but it wasn't long before the qualified Cecchetti teacher was packing her bags for a reshuffle to the Central West in 2022.
Having "always wanted" to run her very own dance school, the 28 year old made the bold decision nearly two years later to make her big plans a reality, launching Avenue Dance Orange on February 17, 2024.
"I used to hang off every word my dance teachers said growing up and into my adult life, wanting to be just like them in the way they help others to learn," Ms McDonnell said.
"But it's been such a long-standing dream that when I said 'I've opened a dance school' out loud, it was attached to this feeling of 'oh, finally' for me.
"I didn't think i would open the school quite like I did, because I was stuck with not knowing when to do it and overthinking the details of it all.
"Then, overnight, I just said 'no, I'm going to do it and I'm doing it now'."
Ms McDonnell's western relocation came after visiting a friend in Orange, which followed cabin fever toward the end of the pandemic.
Like so many people at the time, she'd "had enough of lockdowns" and thought she'd explore Orange and see what it had to offer.
Not realising what had been missing for her in Melbourne, Ms McDonnell said the first thing that hit her after moving to the colour city were close-knit connections on a larger scale.
Described as a "deeper sense of community", she found what she'd been struggling with prior.
"People didn't know me from a bar of soap, but they genuinely cared about me and my life regardless, and I just thought 'these are my people'," she said.
"It's a two-way street as well, because I often wonder about how people from the cafe are going, and others from different paths crossing over.
"It ended up being the best decision I could've made."
Part of the welcoming warmth, Ms McDonnell gave a big shout out to both Orange Theatre Company F45 Training Orange for the early friendships still contributing to her happiness today.
At Nimrod's Cafe to start with before moving onto medical reception work, Ms McDonnell had event management studies handy in her back pocket.
Giving Avenue Dance Orange someone with "that business drive" to get it off the ground, initial classes are a mix of adult ballet and Pilates, primary school-aged ballet and jazz, including ballet and jazz for two to five-year-old children.
Pronounced "check-ET-ee", all classes are the Cecchetti Ballet style - which is a revision of the French technique - by Italian ballet master, Enrique Cecchetti.
It ended up being the best decision I could've made.- Founder of Avenue Dance Orange, Emma McDonnell on moving to Orange in April of 2022.
The timetable currently offers Saturday classes, with the vision to grow and eventually run evening classes.
"I didn't want to impose on existing dance schools, so that was one motivation behind it, but I also wanted to bring a kind of school where it was a bit more aligned with the places I danced at, or what I would want it to be like for my children," she said.
"It's non-competitive, so we won't be doing any eisteddfods, for example, and I like the classic teaching and learning style where it's more a space of learning something different from scratch and building peoples' confidence.
"The idea is that we'll hold more of a mid-year showcase and another at the end of the year, where it's less competition and winning and more performance and production-based."
The goal of wanting her students to "feel seen in a safe space" takes on many forms for Ms McDonnell, who says the studio she runs prides itself on being a non-judgemental place to be in.
Without anyone feeling "too exposed", the idea is for performers to grow their own capabilities at their own pace.
"It's a comforting and nurturing kind of environment, both physically and emotionally," she said.
"Physically, that's from the perspective of responsible technique and teaching, as well as if someone physically can't put their leg in a certain place, we're not going to put their leg there.
"Emotionally, I want people to be seen in the sense they're acknowledged and encouraged, where the cohort supports and cheers one another on.
"It's a space where we celebrate each other on all the things we've tried, no matter what."
Avenue Dance Orange classes are held in the Orange Public School Heritage Hall at 78 Kite Street, located on the corner of Kite and Sale streets.
For more information, head to the Avenue Dance Orange website or Instagram page.
Ms McDonnell can also be contacted via email at avenuedanceorange@gmail.com or by phone on 0474 317 482.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.