As election comes into view, who will be the next mayor of Orange?

Orange City Council elections are just months away. The most crowded field in years could be on the horizon.
Campaign material is already being printed by some candidates, and incumbent representatives are positioning themselves to make their case for re-election.
Three mayoral bids have been confirmed to the Central Western Daily - and at least five more are likely from current and former councillors.
Two unknowns are central to the upcoming contest: Will former leader Reg Kidd throw his hat in the ring, and is Jason Hamling running for re-election?
Lords Place, public art, the rainbow festival, and major infrastructure projects including the Conservatorium and Sports Precinct have dominated debate during the term so far.
The 2024 Orange City Council election will take place on September 14, 2024.
The 2024 Orange City Council election will take place on September 14, 2024.
Cr Whitton says: Seeking another term as a councillor and aspiring to serve as Mayor, my commitment to the Orange community is fueled by a 20-year record of dedicated service.
My candidacy is anchored in a profound dedication to our community's welfare and growth growing up in Orange.
A Fellow with the Australian Institute of Company Directors, my leadership is characterised by extensive business acumen and a strong belief in social justice, inclusion, and economic development.
My vision for Orange is grounded in a pragmatic, fundamentals-first philosophy. I am committed to ensuring that our community's voice is not only heard but acted upon, propelling Orange towards a more prosperous and inclusive future.
I understand our residents' demands for real value for their rate dollars and sensible, straightforward decision-making.
I aim to concentrate on the core needs of our community, advocating for projects that offer solid economic, social, and business benefits. My broad network in the business realm and governmental connections are assets I intend to continue utilising to foster Orange's growth.
During my current term, I opposed the Lords Place alterations, championing initiatives that focus on our community's priorities, like enhancing parking in the Orange CBD. My support for the Rainbow Festival and the Greyhound industry underscores my commitment to diversity, inclusion, and economic opportunity.
If re-elected, I promise to champion these values and interests tirelessly, and fighting for those that are doing it tough in our community.
Cr Powell says: I'm planning to run for re election as a councillor and I'm throwing my Hat in the ring for the Mayor of Orange City Council.
I have a big ticket item in seen the Redmond housing development is completed as it will provide 250-300 affordable housing/ social housing, as it's one Orange biggest challenges ... We need homes for people to live on Orange.
Cr Mileto says: I will be running for mayor in September as I thoroughly understand the significant challenges that council and the community of Orange will be facing in the future.
I want to continue to contribute to the progression of our city, whilst ensuring that council understand and meet community expectations, especially when delivering the basic fundamentals such as good roads and solid infrastructure in the first instance.
I am extremely passionate about Orange and want to ensure that council are open, honest and transparent with the community concerning stakeholder engagement that meets expectations at all times.
Cr Peterson says: I plan to run for re-election with a focus on road and footpath funding, oversight of the stadium and planetarium projects, and continued lobbying for water security infrastructure.
I will not be running for Mayor
Cr Floyd says: I have thoroughly enjoyed my time serving as a Orange City Councillor. I believe that the work I have done has been positive and I have always acted in what I believe was in the best interest of the community.
My reasons for seeking re-election are because I believe that I can positively contribute to council and the community. I would like to see major infrastructure projects like the Sports precinct and Conservatorium and Planetarium come to fruition as well as other projects like the establishment of a world class MTB track encompassing Mt Canobolas and the Glenwood state forest.
My work in the mental health space and continuing water storage and quality initiatives are also high on my list of community based concerns. I would like opportunity to continue to speak and be a voice for the community.
Cr Greenhalgh says: I will definitely be running, [there's] too much unfinished business and projects I need to achieve for our community.
Mr Kidd says: Never say never ... there's a fair bit of pressure from various groups to see if I'll run again, and I possibly will.
I'm not saying yes, but I've not ruled it out. It just depends on what happens in the next six months.
I promised my wife I'd have a break and I have ... but there's a few things that I think that the community are not particularly happy about.
Cr Kinghorne says: I will run again - this has been a short term and it's really only now that I feel like I know what I am doing. It seems a bit wasteful to throw that away so I'll have a go for one more term. I have no interest in being mayor and will not be running for that position.
