Running into this weekend in Orange

If you're looking for something fun to do this afternoon, The Lane Cellars are hosing a tasting between 4pm and 5.30pm with local Winery Orange Mountain Wines. The wine is free and so is the expertise!
What's happening this weekend?
Hope you know where your joggers are, it's Orange Running Festival, whether you're in the five kilometre or the full marathon- good luck. We hope you have a great run and more importantly, a great recovery feed. We'll be putting photo galleries out on Sunday, so check back on the website to see the pics.
Friday is International Women's Day and there's lots to see and do around the region to celebrate the women in your world. Check out our comprehensive list here. Stand out events are the See Saw Wine and Music Mosaic out and Nashville and A Taste of Ireland at Orange Civic Centre.
There's also Cultured as a part of the Orange Chamber Music Festival.
What will the weather look like?
On Friday, enjoy a mostly sunny 27 degrees with a five per cent chance of showers. On Saturday it will be a beautiful 28 degrees with a five per cent chance of less than one mil and on Sunday it will be tops of 28 degrees with a five per cent chance of less than one milimetre.
What are we looking forward to?
Thursday, March 14: The Lane Cellars tasting with Rowlee WInes
Friday March 15 to 18: The Huddle, Orange
Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24: Orange Rainbow Festival
Friday, March 22nd: Austen Tayshus comedy night, dinner and a show
Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 14: Orange FOOD Week
Thursday, May 2: Birds in the Bush event
Saturday, May 4: Stars of Orange
