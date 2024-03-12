Stockman's Ridge vineyard puts Orange wine region on the map

While Orange is well known for its vineyards in New South Wales, nationally and internationally the region tends to fly under the radar.
Fortunately for Orange, Stockman's Ridge vineyard has been named as a finalist for the Young Gun Vineyard of the Year Award.
Owners of the vineyard, Jonathan and Lisa Hambrook hope the recognition will help shine a light on the region, which is often overshadowed by well-known areas like the Barossa Valley.
With over 6000 entries, Stockman's Ridge is the only vineyard from Orange and one of six from NSW that have been listed as finalists.
And Mr Hambrook said he's "in shock" at the result.
"Most of these awards go to the more well-established vineyards," he said.
"As a viticulturist, I hope I can prove that Orange has what it takes to compete with the best vineyards of Australia and hopefully the world."
The Young Gun Vineyard of the Year awards hopes to recognise vineyards that show innovation, sustainability, vine health and wine quality, essentially the overall picture from grape to glass.
Mr Hambrook's vineyard journey began in 2002, driven by a passion for viticulture he bought his first piece of land in Bathurst before buying in Orange in 2012.
Growing the vines himself is what the Stockman's Ridge owner enjoys most. "I never wanted to buy another person's vineyard," he said.
"I've always wanted to grow it from the ground up."
With a background in information technology, he brings a unique perspective to the vineyard, embracing automation and innovation to streamline the more mundane tasks.
From cost-neutral solar panels to drip irrigation systems and soil and rainfall sensors.
"For me, automation helps to take out extra strain so I can focus on the areas of the vineyard that need individual attention," he said.
Through these innovations Mr Hambrook is able to receive a commercial yield from his vines only three years after planting, while his first vineyard took five years to receive a decent crop.
But it's not just about technology; Hambrook's willingness to experiment with new varieties and techniques sets Stockman's Ridge apart, as it's the first winery in the region trialling Gruner Veltliner, an Austrian white grape variety.
Despite the Orange wine region being relatively young, at just 20-30 years old, it's gaining attention for its cool-climate wines and its willingness to experiment. Mr Hambrook said the region's youth is an opportunity to learn from others regions while forging its own path.
For Lisa Hambrook, she hopes Orange can become as well known as South Australia and bring more sommeliers and restaurants to the area.
"Fingers crossed, if we do get a win, that's the kind of kudos that then would ripple through the wine industry," she said.
"And then they'll take a look at our region and ask, 'What are they doing in Orange?' "
Stockman's Ridge vineyard is also hosting its annual Easter egg hunt on March 30.
Situated among the gum trees, overlooking vineyards it will include egg hunting, bouncy castles, crafts and live music. Tickets are available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.