Star Condobolin duo find new home in 'loaded' pack after Rams collapse

Forbes Magpies coach Cameron Greenhalgh has labelled his forward pack "loaded" and admitted some difficult decisions will need to be made before the start of the season.
The Magpies had already gone on an eye-catching off-season recruitment drive and the business has continued in the past week with premiership winners Jake Haddrill and Ben Maguire returning.
There's also a chance former NRL player and Fijian international Pio Seci could be back at Forbes after initially leaving the club at the end of the 2023 season to return to Sydney.
"It's loaded," Greenhalgh said of his pack.
"We've got a few things to sort out there. I can't fit them all in the 17 and I told them right from the word go we'll probably go with our fittest team.
"It's pretty loaded and everyone is looking really good."
Haddrill and Maguire return to Forbes after the collapse of the Condobolin Rams.
Haddrill was captain-coach of the Rams in last year's Woodbridge Cup while Maguire joined his former Forbes teammate at the club early in the 2023 season.
Condobolin announced last week it wouldn't be fielding men's or women's senior teams in 2024, with the amount of players needed for first grade "drastic" less than two months out from kick-off.
While a huge blow for rugby league in the town it's another boost for the Magpies, with Haddrill in particular impressive on Forbes' run to the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership title.
Greenhalgh said Haddrill's experience and know-how would be welcome at the club.
"He's another player whose game just doesn't change. He gives 100 per cent every week and that's what we need," Greenhalgh said.
Conversations with Seci, who struggled to hit any great heights in his debut season at the club last year, are currently being held after the Fijian had initially signed for Blacktown for 2024.
Haddrill, Maguire and Seci - who could also play at centre as well as back-row - add to a forward pack which has already added premiership hero Jake Grace, Jack Hartwig, Tom Phillips and Campbell Rubie in the off-season while experienced first grades Traie Merritt, Marty Herbert and Charlie Lennon are among those who return.
"You'd say it's a good headache to have," the coach said.
"But you've got to account for bumps and bruises along the way and things like that, but I just hope everyone responds and plays their best footy.
"It's good for first grade but it's good for reserve grade as well and it keeps blokes on their toes."
Forbes is also hopeful Mosese Quionimacawa, another Fijian who scored a double in the 2018 grand final win over Dubbo CYMS, will be back in black and white.
A versatile outside back, Quionimacawa has spent time playing for the Silktails and in the Queensland Cup in the years since but needs to have his visa organised.
Forbes will take on Temora in a pre-season trial on March 23 while they will take part in their annual "bootcamp" weekend after Easter.
The Magpies will have a bye in round one before taking on Orange CYMS in round two.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.