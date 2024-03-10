'Active investigation' as identity of Orange death in custody revealed

The identity of an Orange resident who died in police custody more than one year ago has been revealed amid an ongoing investigation.
Information has been held close to the ground since the fatality on December 1, 2022.
This week, the NSW Coroners court confirmed the man who died was Shane Daniel McMillan.
Hours after his arrest at a home on home on Amaroo Crescent, the 40-year-old reportedly became "ill" at Orange Police Station.
It's unclear if he died at the station or later at Orange Hospital under guard, with multiple conflicting reports.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily no information about the death can be provided due to an "active investigation".
There are currently no hearing dates scheduled for the coronial inquest.
A team from Chifley Police District was initially tasked with conducting the investigation.
"[This] will be subject to an independent review and a report will be prepared for the Coroner," police said at the time.
There are no other known cases of deaths in custody at Orange.
