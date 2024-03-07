One has played for Australia, one needs an exemption: Orange stars ready to shine

Caitlin Prestwidge needs no introduction when it comes to touch football, having already donned the green and gold jersey.
She will be front and centre for West South West Suns at the Touch Football Australia National Championships in the under 20s women's division.
She's just one of several Orange Thunder products lining up for Suns in Coffs Harbour on March 8-10.
At the other end of the experience spectrum is 15-year old Sam Hill, who required an exemption to play for Suns in the under 20s men's team.
Hill said he was expecting a tough initiation but was excited to meet his teammates and get stuck in playing in the link position.
"So I did try out for the team and got in and then had to get an exemption," he said.
"It will probably be harder and faster, the older boys are a lot bigger so I'll probably get pushed around a bit.
"We've had a couple of training sessions but not a lot of numbers.
"I'm just keen to play and have fun."
Having played in the opens women's division last year, Prestwidge will bring a wealth of experience to the young Suns team as a middle.
Her green and gold credentials have caught the eye of tournament organisers who named her one of the top five players to watch at the championships.
It's all just noise for the league tag star, who has made the move back to Orange Hawks from CYMS for the 2024 season.
"I'll go out there, do my job and just try and do my best for the team," she said.
"Middles are normally the hard working ones. We just defend well in the middle and just orchestrate the people around you.
"For opens, we made the quarter-finals last year but I think the 20s didn't go very well.
"I'm one of the oldest. We do have a few younger players but they are very experienced, some of them have played for NSW and other representative levels so they will be really good to play with."
The weekend will also serve as a happy reunion between Prestwidge and her two twin sisters - Hailey and Bec.
Hailey has moved to Newcastle for university while Bec has made the trek to Queensland to pursue her NRLW dream.
Prestwidge said it would be great for the triplets to share the field once again.
"Just playing with all the girls and all new girls from Wagga and Young will be good and being able to play with my sisters again will be nice."
