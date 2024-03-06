Pollution 'incident' turns Orange creek fluorescent green

A pollution "incident" has turned an Orange waterway fluorescent green.
Emergency services were called to the northern strip of Blackmans Swamp Creek on Wednesday.
Orange City Council reports the colourant is organic dye fluorescein, and poses no risk to residents or wildlife.
The pollution was traced to a drain running under buildings on Prince Street.
A statement says the creek is expected to stay bright green for about five days.
