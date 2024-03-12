Cause of bright green creek pollution revealed: 'We apologise ... '

The cause of pollution that turned an Orange waterway fluorescent green last week has been revealed.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Blackmans Swamp Creek on Wednesday.
This week, ADCO - a contractor in the DPI building on Prince Street - confirmed it was responsible.
"We apologise to the community for any concern this incident has caused," managing director Neil Harding told the Central Western Daily in a statement.
"While we have been assured by the manufacturer that the dye is ecologically safe and will degrade under natural sunlight over the next few days, we acknowledge the discharge should not have occurred."
The company says a water soluble dye was being used for leak detection, and mistakenly discharged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.