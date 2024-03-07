Helping hands: Clubs unite as community rallies around family of 'little fighter'

Two Orange cricket clubs will join forces this weekend to raise money for a family doing it tough.
The Steph Sandford Foundation Ladies Memorial Cricket Day is on Saturday, March 9 at Jack Brabham Park, with Centrals and CYMS going head-to-head in multiple grades across the day.
No first grade clash will take place, but second grade, third grade and Centenary Cup grades will play for the Steph Sandford Shield.
But, more than winning, the clubs will be hoping to raise some money for charity.
Partnering with Sandford Accounting and the United Dance Project, Centrals and CYMS are hopeful of contributing to help raise funds for the Children's Cancer Institute.
Centrals life member Dan Sandford said the clubs were aiming to help the family of Orange boy Kevin Treanor, who was diagnosed with brain cancer at the end of 2023.
"Kev is a little fighter to say the least ... he has already shown so much resilience throughout this whole process," Mitch Harvey, a family friend of the Treanors, said in November last year.
Mr Sandford said getting two of Orange's oldest cricket clubs together and pushing a common cause was nice to see.
"It will be great to raise money for a local family," Mr Sandford said.
"We're excited to have the Steph Sandford day back this summer. The support we've had over the years has been tremendous so it'll be great to have everyone there at the one field supporting each other again on Saturday."
The day will also double as Ladies Day for Centrals, which will encourage a large crowd down to Jack Brabham for the cricket.
Tickets are $20 and include food and drink.
The day will begin at around 12.30pm on Saturday.
