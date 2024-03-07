Central Western Daily
Home/Community

Helping hands: Clubs unite as community rallies around family of 'little fighter'

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated March 7 2024 - 11:48am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two Orange cricket clubs will join forces this weekend to raise money for a family doing it tough.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.