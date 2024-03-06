Why has Group 10 decided to run a junior female tackle competition?

Group 10 juniors president Peter Morris says he is confident the inaugural junior female tackle competition will be a success.
Tackle leagues in the under 14s and 16s age groups will be run in 2024 after Group 10 sought an expression of interest in late 2023.
Morris said the committee's monthly meeting on Monday (March 4) confirmed the competition was locked in to kickoff alongside the boys and league tag seasons on May 4 and 5.
Team nominations are due in mid-March but Morris said he expected both the Orange and Bathurst clubs to field teams in both age groups.
"Everything's on track," he said.
"Obviously it's gonna be a short competition, which was the proposal, of about six or seven weeks.
"The team nominations aren't finalised until the middle of this month but the clubs were all confident that they can fill sides.
"We're thinking Orange will have a couple of teams in each of the girl's age groups with a Bloomfield team and a CYMS team and then hopefully things will be similar with St Pat's and Panthers in each of the age groups.
"But we won't know for another two weeks."
Girl's tackle and league tag will run alongside each other on Sundays however the tackle competition will only run until the middle of the year.
Morris said Group 10 didn't want to get in the way of the very popular Western Women's Rugby League (WWRL) season which kicks off in September.
But he said the committee had heard loud and clear the calls for a tackle option during winter.
"I think there's certainly enough people who are interested to get it off the ground," he said.
"I think that the shorter competition will, they'll have a couple of weeks off and then they'll roll into the Western Women's Rugby League which has been very successful.
"So it will get them two seasons of footy in one year."
The grand final will be held immediately after the final round on Sunday, June 23 with a location to be decided in due course.
"So you'll just have the top two teams, they won't have any semis."
Bathurst Panthers president Mick Carter said while it might be tough on players wanting to double up on tackle and league tag, both versions of the game deserved attention.
"My personal opinion is that it might be tough on some players who want to double up on league tag and tackle. It's a fair workload to be playing two games over the weekend," he said.
"They can't scrap league tag though. There's a lot of girls who play it and a lot of them who don't want to play the tackle game.
"I know there are some people a little bit upset that it's only six rounds, but we need to start somewhere. I think six rounds with a grand final at the end of it is great, and then they're back into their tag for the rest of the year.
"Then you've still got the summer comp at the end of the year, so it's a lot of football."
