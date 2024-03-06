New multi-million dollar Adventure Playground build hits major milestone

Construction of the new multi-million dollar Adventure Playground appears set to kick-off.
Orange City Council approved a tender from Daracon Landscaping to build the facility at its Tuesday night meeting.
Estimated costs have increased by almost half-a-million-dollars to about $2,433,000. Additional funds will come from the Future City budget.
Digital renders of the planned overhaul comprise a slide, splash park, climbing frame, inground trampoline, swings, and restoration of the existing wooden castle.
"The Orange Adventure Playground has provided more than 20 years of enjoyment for children and families," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh previously said in a statement.
"This is an opportunity to build on the unique character of the site to revitalise the space for everyone to enjoy."
A spokesperson for Orange City Council said more information will likely be announced at the end of this week.
More than half the project is funded through a grant from the NSW Government's Resources for Regions program.
The Adventure Playground revamp is part of bigger plans for the Botanic Gardens, with a giant "free flight" bird aviary also proposed by council staff.
The new playground at Lake Canobolas was opened to the public earlier this year.
