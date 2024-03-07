Watch: The issues faced by disabled members of our community play out in real time

Every time Bradley Knight has to cross a road in Orange, he is forced to re-live the night he suffered a traumatic brain injury.
It was 2018 when Mr Knight was struck by a vehicle while walking near his Sydney workplace.
As a consequence of the brain injury, the 50-year-old now requires a 4-wheeled walker and someone accompanying him at all times to safely move around.
He and his partner, Bruce Crabb, moved to Orange in October 2023 and while looking for a property to purchase, rented a home at the south end of Lords Place.
They hoped the central location would make it easier for Mr Knight to get around and see the city.
What they found instead was a myriad of roundabouts which Mr Crabb believed didn't provide an appropriate level of disability access and pointed to a lack of zebra crossings.
"We rely on the kindness of strangers at a crossings, waiting for someone to notice us and give way," Mr Crabb said.
"It really makes you feel like a second class citizen, like we just don't matter."
The city currently has 50 roundabouts in work across the Local Government Area. Plans for more have already been confirmed.
When approached for comment on this issue, a spokesman for Orange City Council said it gives "high priority" to making streets and footpaths accessible for people with a disability.
"Where it works with traffic volumes, new roundabouts are routinely built using a single-lane to make them easier for pedestrians or people in a wheelchair to cross the road," the spokesman said.
"Some older roundabouts, such the Lords Place roundabouts at both Byng Street and Lords Place have been retrofitted to a single lane entry and exit for this reason.
"New roundabouts are also built to accessibility standards when it comes to wider kerb access ramps and traffic islands."
While these measures were welcomed by Mr Crabb, they weren't enough.
During a two minutes and 30 second chat with the Central Western Daily on a Wednesday morning at the roundabout connecting Lords Place and Moulder Street, 18 vehicles either turned left off Lords Place onto Moulder Street, or entered the roundabout coming from the westerly direction.
This averages out to roughly eight seconds between vehicles, not long enough for Mr Knight to safely cross onto the refuge in the middle of the street.
Mr Crabb understands that putting a zebra crossing right near a roundabout won't fix the problem.
What he wants is to speak to someone from council about a possible solution and for them to commit to funding more designated pedestrian crossings and better the footpaths in town.
The council spokesman said the dedicated 'ageing and access community committee' keeps an eye on potential problems and provides advice to council on these matters.
"While the level of council expenditure on roads and footpaths always has to be balanced against other priorities, council knows that there is a backlog of older footpaths that require upgrading," they added.
"There is an allocation for this work each year, and in this financial year we have $200,000 for this work. Project priorities are determined based on the needs of the whole network and factors such as condition, pedestrian volumes and likely concentrations of vulnerable users."
