Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Detained pilot faces $800k bill for extradition fight

By Duncan Murray
March 7 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange farmer and former fighter pilot Daniel Duggan is fighting to push back a court date that will decide whether he is eligible for extradition to the US as his legal bill nears $1 million.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.