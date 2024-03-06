Have you seen this new 'life saving' medical device in the CBD?

If you have walked down Lords Place lately you may have spotted a small yellow box on the wall between the Central Western Daily and Phil Donato's office.
It's not some new street art, rather an automated external defibrillator (AED) - one of several now installed across Orange.
Mr Donato said he decided to install one outside his office at 194A Lords Place after meeting with former yellow Wiggle and heart attack survivor Greg Page.
"This was something that was raised with me at Parliament," he said.
"I was at an event with Greg Page from the Wiggles who was saved by a defibrillator and I was shown it and saw there was a need for it in our community.
"There aren't too many publicly available defibrillators in Orange. So I've purchased one and installed in yesterday and so now it is available for members of the public to use in the case of a cardiac arrest.
"Hopefully it will save lives."
The AED is available for use 24/7 and can be removed from the wall and taken to where it's needed.
It's easily accessible with simple audio instructions and can only be used on someone who no longer has a pulse.
"They are pretty self-explanatory, they do talk to you and give you directions but it will be good to promote awareness off the issue," he said.
"You can come and grab it, it's removable and it's got a tracking device so don't steal it!
"It can be used anywhere, around the corner or down the street."
Mr Donato also called on more businesses and organisations to consider purchasing and installing an AED.
"They are life saving devices. That's what they are," he said.
"I can only endorse and recommend as many people get onboard as possible.
"There's about six or seven around Orange but not a lot are publicly available after hours but this one is. It's something that can affect any of us at any time.
"The chances of survival when you have a defibrillator available to use reasonably quickly on someone is enormous.
"The more of these we can get out into the community the better."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.