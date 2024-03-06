All the smiling faces at biggest council meeting in recent history

The biggest crowd in modern history descended on council chambers Tuesday night.
About 300 people - including 26 public speakers - were boisterous but civil throughout well over two hours of deliberations.
"I'm here today to take a stand and make my voice heard," Bon Kuil-Hartikainen told the Central Western Daily.
"Most of the community does not accept what is going on ... we hope the festival goes ahead for the sake of inclusion and a bit of community harmony."
Bruce Hardy attended to support cancellation, describing the proposed event a "retrograde step."
"It's been proven that giving young kids the opportunity to decide their gender is not really the right thing to do," he said.
The push to have all council support axed received three votes, from Cr Kevin Duffy, Cr Glenn Floyd and Cr Steve Peterson.
Applause broke out through the Civic Centre when the event was greenlit to go ahead.
No councillors or staff member contacted by the CWD has seen a turn out as large in their time representing the community.
The Rainbow Festival will run over three days from March 22.
It aims to recognise and engage LGBTQIA+ residents through a range of events including a march, bingo and trivia, street party and brunch.
