Ann 'learning to love herself' after a lifetime battling drug and alcohol addiction

Ann Masling was just eight years old when her drinking problem began.
Not long after she was smoking marijuana which eventually led her down the path of "harder drugs".
"I grew up with alcoholism. I grew up with a lot of great memories, but also a lot of bad memories," she said.
"I bandaged myself with drugs and alcohol. Not for a reason or as an excuse, but to hide the pain."
Past trauma's led her to push people away, manipulate, lie and turn to crime, while always returning to her vices.
"When I put down the alcohol, I picked up more illicit drugs and started abusing myself," she added.
It wasn't until decades after Ms Masling first began drinking that she made the conscious decision to turn her life around.
"I really struggled with my own self, as it is my own personal addiction," she added.
"I'm realising the inspiration of being straight, outweighs the uncertainty of how I feel with addiction."
In 2021, Ms Masling became a participant in Verto's disability employment services program while battling severe PTSD, depression, and mental health challenges.
According to her, she was bounced from one service provider to another without success, sensing a recurring pattern of being perceived as too "difficult" a case. This left her feeling unheard and dismissed.
Client consultant at Verto, Allison Dean, began working with Ms Masling in 2022 and admitted it was tough at first.
"Don't get me wrong, she scared me the first time she fronted the office. She was my first challenging client," Ms Dean said.
"The saddest thing for me would be to see her with her shopping trolley, going from motel to motel."
Drug use was seen as the easy way out.
So when Ms Masling came into the Lords Place office one day asking to be admitted to a rehabilitation clinic in Sydney, it was seen as her biggest stepping stone yet.
After a successful stint in rehab, she returned home to Orange and in the second half of 2023, commenced work on a casual basis.
"I'm starting to learn how to love myself," Ms Masling said.
"It's a big challenge and it's not easy. I've got to face the world every day. It's the growth in the change that now I'm starting to accept it rather than fight it."
Although the 43-year-old admitted she still had the occasional drink, Ms Masling felt confident enough in herself to be able to "put it down".
"I can stop taking life for granted. I've taken so much life for granted," she added.
"I am proving to myself that I can do it."
Ms Dean praised the growth she had seen from her client over the past two years.
"It's been an amazing journey to see this wonderful lady get to where she is today," she employee added.
"This woman deserves a second chance in life. Everyone else does so why shouldn't she."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.