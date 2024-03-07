Celebrating the end of Summer at the Studio 2800 beach party

Summer is over and what better way to say farewell than to with Studio2800.
Studio2800 sold out their Summer Beach party at the Mad Hatter Drink Lab.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh captured some of the great costumes from the crowd.
Partygoers were treated to summer cocktail hour of margheritas, aperol spriz, a dark and stormy and more.
Food trucks fed the crowd and they danced to DJ Chris Rawlings.
Did you miss out on this? Don't worry, Studio2800 is back on June 1 with a back to the 80s party. Venue to be decided.
Do you have an event you'd like to share with the Central Western Daily? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au with all the details.
