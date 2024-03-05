Central Western Daily

Get the Rainbow Festival decision live

Updated March 5 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Council meetings aren't normally rated must-see events but tonight certainly looks to be the exception to that rule.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.