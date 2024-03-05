Get the Rainbow Festival decision live

Council meetings aren't normally rated must-see events but tonight certainly looks to be the exception to that rule.
A huge crowd is expected at the Orange civic centre to throw its support behind the city's at-times maligned but more broadly embraced Rainbow Festival.
It will be one of the biggest meetings in Orange City Council's history. And, as such, we'll have every angle of the evening covered for you.
From the speakers and decision in the chamber to the reaction of those in the crowd - our live blog, including pictures, the key quotes and video, will take you inside the meeting.
Tonight, it's expected, councillor Kevin Duffy will move a motion to withdraw council's support of the festival, which is to be run over three days from March 22.
"I don't want any part of it," he told the Central Western Daily on March 1.
Multiple protests at previous meetings and opposition to a 'drag storytime' event for children - alongside Cr Duffy's motion - has been met with a groundswell of support for the event.
Registrations for the festival have ballooned and a petition designed to throw community support behind the event has almost 5000 signatures.
The momentum this festival now has is incredible. And we'll see that in full colour tonight.
A far cry from the often mundane world of local government, every colour of the rainbow is expected to spill into another room of the civic centre, while multiple speakers - for and against the festival - will have their views heard.
Which way will the vote fall? The Rainbow Festival should have enough support to go ahead.Many will view that as a blow to Cr Duffy. It may well be too. Some may even call for him to step down. Many of the letters we have been inundated with this week have been of that nature.
But, while a loss looks likely, we won't know how much support this motion and Cr Duffy have until September's council elections.
Nick McGrath, Editor
