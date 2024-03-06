French fires CYMS to unlikely victory and Wood Ducks looking the goods

Spring Hill crushed a depleted Gladstone at home on Saturday in what could well be a third grade grand final preview.
The Wood Ducks got off a great start thanks in no small part to Harvey who scored 63 to open the bating.
They would eventually finish on 175 and then dismiss Gladstone for just 30.
A well known name in CYMS circles, French delivered the goods in Centenary Cup.
Chasing 155 to win, CYMS looked in trouble - at one stage being down 6-71.
However French held his nerve to guide his team to victory with an unbeaten 54, including the match-winning runs.
A fine innings for the middle order Cavs batter.
Chopping scored 55 not out from 83 deliveries after coming to the crease with his side at 2-43.
He also put on a partnership of 76 with Ben Taylor to help Cavs reach a defendable total.
City ultimate fell short in a final over thriller against Centrals in second grade but this performance from their opener deserves praise.
O'Keefe scored 51 not out and literally steered the ship for the Warriors as they made 140.
Singh opened the batting for CYMS in thirds and got them off to a great start.
He fell just two runs short of a half century but provided a solid platform for the green and gold in their pursuit of 147.
The Centrals opening pair of Angus Norton and Graeme Judge got Centrals off to a flyer at Max Stewart Park.
Norton scored 44 off 56 deliveries and when he lost his wicket his side were in a strong position of 1-76 in their ultimately successful chase of 141.
Earlier in the day, Coleman had gotten City off to a solid start.
he scored 45 from 78 balls, falling just short of his half century after being caught by Thomas Wright off Simran Dhatt's bowling.
Wanderers won the toss and padded up against Kinross in seconds but quickly ran into trouble.
Most of the damage was done by Brazier.
He took 4-6 from six overs as Wanderers were all out for just 54.
Centrals' task of chasing down City's score in seconds was made much more difficult by Hamling.
His eight overs were productive, taking five wickets at the cost of 23 runs.
He was particularly effective in taking down the middle order with Centrals ultimately winning with five balls remaining and just one wicket in hand.
Centrals had a good day out against Kinross in Cent Cup.
Despite sitting at the foot of the table they put on 163 off their 35 overs and proceeded to comfortably see off the Kinross batters.
Fossilo did most of the damage, taking 5-16 off seven overs.
The other bowler doing the damage for the Kinross first XI.
Anderson only had a cameo of 2.4 overs but made it count, taking three wickets for the loss of just two runs.
