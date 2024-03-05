Young couple left 'pretty devastated' after roundabout hit and run

A young couple has been left "pretty devastated" after falling victim to a hit and run on the way to dinner.
Lillian Barresi was in the passenger side of her boyfriend Marshall Lovegrove's car at about 8.45pm on Saturday, March 2.
They were driving down William Street on their way into town when they approached the corner of Byng Street.
Heading straight, the couple were about to exit the roundabout when Ms Barresi looked to her left and saw a car "coming straight at me".
"It only just missed my door and hit the back end of our car," she said.
This crash caused the two vehicles to come to a screeching halt.
Ms Barresi then got out of her car and approached the other vehicle to see if they were okay, where she claimed an elderly man "started laughing at me".
"I walked back over to the car and that's when all the shock set in and I started scream crying in hysterics," she added.
The teenager then rang her parents to tell them what had happened. Living just a short distance away from where the crash happened, they both made their way down.
Just minutes later they had arrived, however the other car involved in the crash was fleeing the scene without exchanging any details.
"I was in such shock," Ms Barresi said.
"I know (getting their license plate) is what I should have done and I should have got details, but when you're in that kind of situation, it's the least of your worries."
Police and paramedics were both called, with Ms Barresi taken to Orange hospital for an overnight stay as a precaution after finding a "big, red mark" across her chest from the seatbelt.
Unfortunately for the couple, none of the surrounding businesses had any CCTV footage of the crash.
They are now appealing for the public's help in tracking down the other vehicle.
"It's all on us now," Ms Barresi added.
The couple have asked that anybody with information contact Orange police.
