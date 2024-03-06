It's time to duel: Yu-Gi-Oh! card wizards headed overseas for world champs

Four die-hard Yu-Gi-Oh! fans from Orange will travel overseas to battle for top spot in the Oceanic World Championship Qualifier.
Based on a popular Japanese anime series, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards Game launched in 1999 and has tens of thousands of people playing the game - both in-person and online.
It's a lot like chess when it comes to strategic thinking and similar to poker with reading peoples' expressions.
But Jayden Traves excelled at both on March 2, outplaying his opponents at Orange's Games N More OTS (Official Tournament Stores) Championship.
Securing the last of four spots with his trust Yubel deck, Mr Traves' tactical game-play earned him a seat in the New Zealand contest set for June 28 to 30.
"I lost the first round, maybe halfway through the tournament, which I was a little bit cut about, because if I lost another round I wouldn't have had a shoe in," Mr Traves, 23, said.
"So, I had to get a little bit more focused on certain plays and my nerves were definitely up there, because there was a lot at stake for me at that point.
"But after they printed off the paper with who made it, I just said to the guy 'did I make it' and hearing him say 'yes', I just had that feeling of relief because I'd made the cut."
While he's only been playing cards for roughly one year, Mr Traves says he's been a huge Yu-Gi-Oh! fan for as long as he can remember.
Within layers of "many silly conversations" with his mother and father, there's one memory in particular that stands out for the big anime buff growing up.
"I was obsessed with the show as a kid, to a point I probably caused a lot of headaches with my parents," he said and laughed.
"One time sticks with me and I always cringe for remembering it, but I'd had a spat with my parents where I said 'why did you guys name me 'Jayden'? Why couldn't I be called 'Yugi'?
"I laugh now, but I remember feeling baffled, like, how could you not name me something super radical like that?"
Which is why, when moving from Cowra to Orange back in 2021, Mr Traves was on a mission to find his Yu-Gi-Oh! tribe again.
A lover of all-things Pokemon as well, he found new friends and solace in the Games N More hub in Orange.
"I think, as you get older, you start losing interest in things you used to really love, but it wasn't until I moved here and left my original friends when I started to have that feeling of a little bit of loneliness creep in," Mr Traves said.
"My partner is very supportive, even though she's probably sick of me talking about a kids card game, but it's really changed to a point where age doesn't really matter or factor into it anymore.
"I just needed my own set of people to hang out with, and it just so happened one of the blokes I work with at Coles plays Yu-Gi-Oh! too.
"I get to have that liberating feeling with something that I find interesting and so fun."
Mr Traves said finding a community for himself has evolved into real friendships, with like-minded people "feeling proud" to share the same interests between them.
Which is why the top three OTS finishers from Orange - Jon Lowbridge (first), Harry Dellagiacoma (second), and Zach Lloyd (third) will head to Sydney together for a two-day Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series (YCS) during March 9 and 10.
To win a Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards Game, players must drain life points from their opposition, depleting their total 8000 points to zero.
With completely different decks including varying ways to win, each match has three duels in a best-of-three format.
Separated into three main card types, Monster Cards are the protagonists of battles, with Spell Cards and Trap Cards either bluffing opponents or disrupting attacks.
"I only just scraped by for the top four and it was my first competition-level game, so I'm pretty excited to get the YCS invitation and have the opportunity to take part in another tournament," Mr Traves said.
"There's only one of these held in Australia each year, so even though the four of us have already made it to NZ, it'll be interesting to see how we all go that first day.
"It's more of an extravaganza or celebration of Yu-Gi-Oh! with hundreds of player seats available. The whole thing has a capacity of 1000 people, so it's a big thing."
With a little less than four months to get his ducks in a row, Mr Traves is already calculating the different ways to make New Zealand a reality.
Working out ways to save pennies for the big end-of-June contest, he's feeling confident anything is possible - especially with good company around.
"It's going to be hard to prepare for, getting passports and a plan for accommodation all sorted," he said.
"So, I'll definitely have to start saving, but without Games N more, all of this would not have been possible."
