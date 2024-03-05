'She's our baby': bird owners' desperate bid to find beloved missing parrot

A female eclectus parrot with vibrant red and blue colouring has her human family desperately calling out her name in Orange after the bird went missing four days ago.
Given the sunny 23-degree day on Saturday, March 2, doting bird owner Sara Turner moved her bright parrot and hahn's macaw cages to the back verandah to enjoy the outdoor weather and scenery.
But after returning home from the Orange Bird Sale, Miss Turner discovered her chatty pets were noticeably quieter than normal.
"I waddled past the back door and did my little drive-by check and asked how they were doing," she said.
"Cheeky, our other bird, was the only one who responded, which is unusual. So, I back-tracked and looked for Tikka, thinking she may be just chilling out in her little sleepy tent, but I couldn't see her.
"Then I spotted the door for access to her food bowl was open and panicked. I ran outside yelling for her, crying hysterically."
Pronounced "Teeka", Ms Turner and her partner, Nathan Knight, have had Tikka for nearly three years.
They've hand-rared the bird from 12 weeks old.
When squawking, the sound from their two-winged pet is described as "a quiet cockatoo", who can also say the phrases: "what you doin'", "hop up", and "pretty, pretty, pretty bird".
With close-knit bonds woven throughout the wider family and with friends, the parrot's sudden absence has hit the animal-loving unit hard.
"I immediately started walking the street, knocking on my neighbours' doors and asking if they could check their backyards for her," Miss Turner said.
"Some [neighbours] were beautiful enough to even let me walk through and check the backyard myself, taking my number in case they spotted her.
"I've done countless laps of my area, both by car and on foot, calling for her and whistling, hoping she'll just make a noise for me.
"She's our baby and we just want her home."
Over-cautious and regularly checking both cage doors are locked when outside, Ms Turner is heavily bearing the brunt of Tikka's escape.
Feeling an oversight on her part, the guilt has only added to an already extensive level of pain around her missing "chicken".
"I honestly think it's a slip up on my behalf, like, maybe I've seen it as closed but it hasn't been," she said "and she's smart, but she's never tampered with [the latch].
"But there is not one single part of that little chicken's entire existence that deserves the possible horrible demise I have potentially set her up for.
She's our baby and we just want her home.- Orange couple Sara Turner and Nathan Knight continue searching for their missing eclectus parrot named Tikka.
"There are dogs in almost every yard around us, and that sticks with me, because I'm not really confident in her flying skills. She's never really done more than a lap around our dining and living area.
"I really am beating myself up for it, and all I can think of is if she's had a crash landing somewhere and gotten stuck, she'd just sit and wait for me to come and pick her up. What if she's waiting for me to pick her up?"
The couple said Tikka may be in a tree somewhere, or sitting on the ground due to her limited flight abilities.
There is a possibility the parrot could also be "stuck in a little nook" in someone's backyard, with the owners urging people in the Diamond Drive area around North Orange to be on the lookout for her.
"She'll 'hop up' but won't come to you, so you will most likely be able to just pick her up like a little burrito," Miss Turner said, "and Tiks will vocally answer to her name [when called]."
With photos to include identifiable characteristics, Ms Turner is pleading with Orange residents to reach out with any available information on her missing bird.
For anyone with intel, phone Miss Turner on 0418 634 644.
There is a reward set for her safe return.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.