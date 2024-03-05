Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People
Watch

'She's our baby': bird owners' desperate bid to find beloved missing parrot

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
March 5 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A female eclectus parrot with vibrant red and blue colouring has her human family desperately calling out her name in Orange after the bird went missing four days ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.