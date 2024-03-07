Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 8: 21 Piggott Place, Blayney:
Discover unparalleled luxury and prestige in this magnificent five-bedroom brick home, nestled within the exclusive confines of a prestigious street renowned for its quality and status.
Listing agent Emma Chapman said from the moment you arrive, the grandeur of this residence commands attention, exuding sophistication and timeless elegance. "Step inside to be greeted by expansive living spaces that effortlessly blend style with functionality.
"Two separate living areas offer versatility and comfort, providing ample room for relaxation, entertainment, and everyday living," she said. "Whether unwinding with loved ones or hosting guests, these inviting spaces cater to every occasion with grace and ease."
You can indulge your cinematic fantasies in the dedicated theatre room where movie nights are elevated to an unforgettable experience and immerse yourself in the latest blockbusters or timeless classics from the comfort of your own home.
The heart of the home is a well-equipped kitchen that will delight the culinary connoisseur within. Equipped with premium appliances, ample storage, and sleek countertops, this culinary haven makes meal preparation a joy from casual breakfasts to formal dinners.
The expansive main bedroom is a sanctuary of relaxation boasting a spacious layout, stunning walk-in robe, and lavish ensuite bathroom. Four additional bedrooms, each with built-in robes, provide abundant space for family, guests, or home office needs, and ensure everyone has their own space.
The large double garage provides plenty of storage and internal access, while outside, the large covered entertaining area and fully enclosed yard offers a serene escape from the outside world. With a fire pit and plenty of room for outdoor dining, relaxation, and play, this outdoor oasis is the perfect setting for creating cherished memories with family and friends.
Located in a prestigious street renowned for its quality and status, Emma said the home offered a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and refinement. "With its impressive features, prestigious location, and timeless elegance, this residence represents the epitome of sophisticated living," she said "This property is ideal for those looking for a home specifically designed around family and entertaining or of course those looking for a large and impressive home."
