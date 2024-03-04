Missing man located east of Orange after almost 24 hour search

A man missing from Bathurst since Sunday has been located.
NSW Police say the man, 35-year-old Alexander Davey, is well.
A statement released by NSW Police at around 8pm on Monday, March 4 indicated he was located in Duramana, east of Orange, about 6pm on Monday.
"Police would like to thank the media and the community for their assistance," the statement read.
Geo-targeting messages have been sent out across Orange as the search for missing Bathurst man Alexander Davey grows.
Known to frequent Orange and Lithgow, Mr Davey was last seen at around 8.30pm, on March 3 at an address in Bathurst.
The NSW Police posted to social media at around 1pm on March 4 asking the public for any information in regards to the whereabouts of the missing Bathurst man.
Mr Davey, aged 35, is of a medium build, with dark hair and facial hair.
It is unknown what clothing Alexander Davey was wearing at the time of his disappearance, though it is believed that he could possibly be driving a White Ford Ranger Utility, registered YIQ32V.
The NSW Police and the family of Mr Davey hold serious concerns for his welfare, and his disappearance has been said to be very out of character.
Police urge anybody with any information regarding his whereabouts to contact Bathurst Police Station on 63328699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Or alternatively, people are urged to call 000.
