Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Missing man located east of Orange after almost 24 hour search

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 4 2024 - 9:07pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man missing from Bathurst since Sunday has been located.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.